Boots and Badges Blood Drive set for Friday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Our community heroes are getting a jump start on Memorial Day by giving the gift of life.

This week was the kickoff of the annual ‘Boots and Badges’ blood drive.

The blood drive has Midlands fire fighters, police officers, and deputies looking to see who can donate the most blood. And they need donors.

You can donate Friday at the Red Cross on Bull Street between 7am-3pm.

Organizers say donors will receive a t-shirt and a $5 Amazon gift certificate.