Shaw Air Force Base Senior Airman dies due to health complications

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. –A Senior Airman stationed at Shaw Air Force Base died from health complications Saturday. This is the third airman to die in the span of two weeks.

Aaron Hall, 30, passed away from health complications June 1, 2019 at approximately

8:47 a.m. at Richland Memorial Hospital Columbia, according to the base.

Hall was assigned to the 20th Component Maintenance Squadron and served as a 20th CMS Electronic Warfare Systems journeyman and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force July 21, 2015.

“Aaron was more than just our coworker, he was our teammate and our friend,” said

Maj. Jake Schillinger, 20th CMS commander.

Hall had been stationed at Shaw AFB since March 1, 2018.

“Each of us is feeling the hurt that comes along with such a painful loss,” Schillinger said. “Aaron was the type of Airman who lit up every room he entered with his smile and positive approach to life. He carried such a presence in our squadron and his absence will not go without a great deal of anguish in the coming days, weeks and months. As you can imagine, this has been a heartbreaking week for the 20th CMS. We are grieving alongside all those who loved and cherished Aaron.”

Senior Airman Jose Llanes,28, was found dead on May 21, 2019 after being reported missing for three days. Senior Airman Amalia Joseph, 32, died from health complications.