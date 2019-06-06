Alexa will soon be able to book your date night — including dinner, movie, and a ride

(CNN) – Amazon wants its Alexa products to do more than play music or tell you what the weather is.

The company is working to have the voice controlled device book date night for you.

Amazon says that soon Alexa should be able to do things like purchase movie tickets and set up a reservation at your favorite restaurant.

The tech company is working with companies like Atom tickets, Uber and OpenTable to make Alexa more versatile.

Amazon says it will take years to make Alexa more conversational but see these new capabilities as a major breakthrough. this feature should be available for customers within the next few months.