GM, Michelin working on puncture-proof tire

(CNN) – General Motors and Michelin are teaming up to create an airless, puncture proof tire.

The prototype “Uptis” has treads in the middle and no side walls.

GM says it’s better for the environment because it takes fewer materials to make than a regular tire and they last longer.

GM is testing it’s puncture proof tire system on a fleet of vehicles later this year.