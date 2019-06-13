General Motors announces investment at Flint Assembly

GM will add another 1,000 workers at Flint Assembly Plant. CNN

(CNN) – General Motors announced it will add about 1,000 jobs and $150 million at it’s assembly plant in Flint, Michigan.

Company president, Mark Reuss, said it will add the workers from recently close plants to the one in Flint, bringing the total salaried workers in the city to 5,000.

Earlier this year, GM announced it’s plans to lay off more than 14,000 workers, close three assembly plants and two component factories in North America by the end of 2019.

Reuss said the Flint plant will build 40,000 more heavy-duty Silverados and Sierras each year.

The company has invested more than $1.6 billion dollars in the plant since 2013.

General Motors also built a paint facility and expanded Flint’s Engine Operations Facility.