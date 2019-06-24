How Many Birds Are Killed By Wind Turbines?

According to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service website, wind turbines kill between 140,000 and 500,000 birds in the U.S. annually. But how does that compare with other bird killers? Cats kill between 1.3 and 4 billion birds annually in the U.S. When you do the math, birds kill 8,000 times more birds than wind turbines. Here are some other comparisons. Building and glass kills between 365 to 988 million birds a year. Road vehicles kill between 89 and 340 million birds a year. Electric lines kill between 8 and 57 million birds a year.