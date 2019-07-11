Registration begins for Columbia Mayor’s annual Walk Against Domestic Violence

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Get ready to lace up your shoes. The City of Columbia announced that registration is now open for the 13th Mayor’s Walk Against Domestic Violence.

The walk is set for Saturday, Oct. 5 in Finlay Park.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the City is hosting the walk to raise awareness about the abuse and violence taking place in our community.

According to organizers, the morning of the walk will feature an information fair, a Purple Rally and then a walk along the Vista Greenway. The information fair will begin at 8:30 a.m. and feature groups and business owners who provide direct services to domestic violence victims and their families. The Purple Rally begins at 9:30 a.m. and will feature remarks from domestic violence advocates and a survivor. The walk steps off along the Vista Greenway at 10 a.m. There is no cost to participate, but we ask vendors, volunteers, team captains and walkers to register to receive important notifications regarding the walk.

Visit https://cityofcolumbia.eventbrite.com to register.