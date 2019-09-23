Suspect arrested in connection to SC State University shooting

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) — Police say a man has been arrested in connection to the shooting on S.C. State University campus on the morning of Friday, Sept 20.

Joshua Collier, 22, of Orangeburg, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a firearm.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office are assisting with the investigation.

Police are still investigating in efforts to identify a second suspect in connection to the shooting.

Collier is being held at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

