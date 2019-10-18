Local Living: Take a bite out of the weekend with Restaurant Week and ‘Mercy Me’ hits the stage

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Edible treats and concerts are in our a look at Local Living.

Christian rock group Mercy Me is bringing their ‘Imagine Nation Tour’ to Columbia.

They’ll hit the stage Friday night at 7:30pm at Colonial Life Arena.

Tickets are still available, you can check with the colonial life arena box office or head online for more information. https://www.coloniallifearena.com/events/detail/mercyme

RESTAURANT WEEK ENDS SUNDAY

If you have some free time this weekend, it is the last few days of Restaurant Week in Columbia.

The event allows you to experience all the different eateries right in the Midlands and their specials.

Restaurants tend to fill up quickly, so reservations are recommended.

Restaurant week ends Sunday, October 20.

For details on restaurant week: https://restaurantweeksouthcarolina.com/city/columbia/

Tribe: Exhibit

If art is on your list of things to do, mark this on your calendar for the new year.

Coming to the Columbia Museum of Art in January, a new exhibit called ‘Tribe’.

According to organizers, it will celebrate the culture and history of Hip Hop in South Carolina.

The exhibit, which opens January 18, 2020 will also include graffiti, posters video and photography.

Click here for more coverage https://www.abccolumbia.com/2019/10/15/new-exhibition-at-columbia-museum-of-art-will-celebrate-history-culture-of-hip-hop-in-s-c/

For more information on Tribe click here https://www.columbiamuseum.org/view/tribe-celebration-south-carolina-hip-hop-culture