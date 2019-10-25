Local Living: Weekend Happenings ‘Boo at the Zoo’ to Alzheimer’s Walk

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Wondering what to do this weekend? Here’s a look at some of the happenings in the midlands this in ‘Local Living.

If you’re looking for something kid friendly, you can take your little trick or treaters to ‘Boo at the Zoo’.

Boo at the Zoo kicks off each night at 6pm at Riverbanks Zoo.

Kids of all ages can enjoy a trick or treat trail, foam zone, and some animal fun.

If you are interested , you need to purchase your tickets in advance.

Boo at the Zoo runs through October 30. For ticket information click here https://www.riverbanks.org/events/boo-at-the-zoo

Get ready to rock this weekend at the Jam Room Music Festival.

Admission is free for the festival that runs from 10am-1opm Saturday, October 26.

The festival will feature 12 bands on two stages.

If you’re interested the music starts at Noon. Here’s link to the schedule http://jamroommusicfestival.com/album-category/jrmf-2019-lineup/

This Saturday, October 26 mark your calendar for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

The 2 mile walk takes place at Segra Park.

Registration opens at 9am, with the walk beginning at 10am. It is free to register.

Here’s information from the organizers, if you’d like to lace up your shoes for the cause:

Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research through the work of the Alzheimer’s Association. Event participants will honor those impacted by Alzheimer’s disease through the poignant Promise Garden ceremony directly before the 2-mile walk. This is a rain or shine event.

WHEN: Saturday, October 26, 2019

9:00 AM Registration 9:45 AM Opening ceremony

10:00 AM Walk begins
WHERE: Segra Park (Formerly Spirit Communications Park)
1640 Freed Dr, Columbia, SC 29201
HOW: It's free to register! Sign up online at alz.org/sc/walk

Onsite registration is also available starting at 9:00 AM.