Governor McMaster set to deliver State of the State Speech

Governor Henry McMaster will deliver his State of the State speech Wednesday, January 22, 2020

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina’s Governor will lay out his plans for the state and the new year.

McMaster’s address will take place at the State House at 7 pm.

McMaster will deliver the 2020 State of the State address to a joint session of the South Carolina General Assembly, inside the State House.

