Governor McMaster to lay out goals in State of the State Speech Wednesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– At the State House on Wednesday, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will deliver the State of the State address at 7 pm.

The speech will layout the Governor’s plans for the state, for the coming year.

McMaster laid out his proposed executive budget for 2020-21 last week. The Governor addressed the topic of education, saying all public school teachers will receive a $3,000 pay raise if his budget is passed, he also proposed giving all low-income children a chance to attend full-day, four-year-old kindergarten programs.

McMaster will deliver the 2020 State of the State address to a joint session of the South Carolina General Assembly, inside the State House.

