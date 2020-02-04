Local Living: KISS in concert and Go Red for Women Day

Crysty Vaughan takes a look at some of the Midlands happenings in Local Living

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)— Topping our look at local living.

The Colonial Life Arena is hosting some rock legends just in time for Valentine’s Day.

KISS is bringing the ‘End of the Road Tour’ to Colonial Life Arena on February 11, 2020.

The band also announced former Van Halen lead singer David Lee Roth will be a special guest.

The concert kicks off at 7:30pm.

Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com, LiveNation.com and in person at the Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena.

Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will hit the stage in Columbia this year.

The concert will take place at Colonial Life Arena on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 8pm.It’s part of Jimmy Buffett’s Slack Tide Tour 2020.

For ticket information click here: https://www.ticketmaster.com/artist/734667?awtrc=true

The City of Columbia is going red in the fight against heart disease next month.

On February 7, 2020 the city will host its annual Go Red for Women Day Party at the Drew Wellness Center.

The event will feature health screenings, along with information to help support women affected by heart disease.

Heart Disease is the number one killer of women.

The event is free and open to the public from Noon until 2pm.