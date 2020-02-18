NEW: Coroner releases autopsy results in Faye Swetlik case

CAYCE, SC (WOLO)–Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, on Tuesday afternoon, released autopsy results for six year old Faye Swetlik. Fisher says the cause of death was asphyxiation.

Fisher went on to say the six year old’s death is a homicide and that it happened only a few hours after her disappearance.

Fisher also said that Faye’s body had been at the location where police found her Thursday morning, in the woods, for only a short time.

Cayce DPS Director Byron Snellgrove says they believe that Coty Taylor abducted and killed 6-year-old Faye Swetlik.

(Courtesy: Cayce DPS)

In a separate release, Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher says 30 year old Coty

Scott Taylor’s death was the result of an incised wound to the neck. The manner was

determined to have been suicide, says Fisher.

