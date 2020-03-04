Two people wanted for Walmart armed robbery in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C., – Richland County deputies have released surveillance video of an armed robbery at a Walmart on Killian Road.

Authorities say on February 26th, an employee saw a man and woman stealing meat products.

Officials say the employee tried to stop them, when the man pulled out a knife.

According to investigators, they left the store with the stolen items.

Deputies say the employee was familiar with the suspects as they stole from the store multiple times.

If you know who they are, call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME S-C.