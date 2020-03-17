Tasty Tuesday: The tale of the quail, worm salt, and other Market on Main creations

Tyler Ryan gets behind the grill with Chef Howard Stephen at Market on Main Street

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – The face of Main Street in Columbia continues to change, as businesses continue to rep-purpose and rebuild the vibrant area. One new face is Market on Main, located at the corner of Main and Lady Streets. The “MOM,” as it is called, is located in the former Zoe’s Deli location.

Tyler Ryan and the Tyler’s Travels Team went behind the grill for some tasty treats created by Chef Howard Stephens.

According to Founding Partner Josh Willoughby, the entire space was re-designed and rebuilt, from the service line to bar, and even the addition of bathrooms. Willoughby also says that there is a major project outside, which promises to host live bands, a giant video screen, and even a self-serve beer garden.

Market on Main offers a wide variety of goodies, from awesome food to craft beer, deli products, and even milk and eggs.

Market on Main

Check out a of The Mom with Josh

And it wouldn’t be complete without a trip behind the bar for some worm salt – yes, for real!

Ready to try some quail?

