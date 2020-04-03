Prisma Health reduces COVID-19 drive through testing hours

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Starting this weekend Prisma Health will change their hours for those of you interested in taking advantage of the drive through coronavirus (COVID-19) testing.

Health officials say, as of right now they plan to reduce their hours of operation because of a decrease in demand, however officials say these hours will adjust as needed.

The locations and updated hours for the testing sites are provided for you below.

Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital

Monday – Saturday 9AM-6PM

Sunday hours will shorten to 1PM-6PM

The testing site for the Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital testing site is located on the lower level of the South Parking Deck.

Prisma Health Richland Hospital

Monday -Friday 9AM-6PM (unchanged)

Saturday -Sunday 9AM-1PM

The Prisma health Richland Hospital location ( 14 medical Park) is located near the entrance to the Emergency Department.

Keep in mind in order for you to have a test conducted you must have you personal identification on you to present to the workers at the site at the time of testing. Patients who have electronic orders that were given to them by a Prisma Health provider during a Virtual Visit, or paper orders from Physicians outside of the Prisma Health system will be accepted as well.

Prisma Health started their free Virtual Visits last month for members of the community who are looking to get COVID-19 care. All you have to do when you visit the site is use promo code: COVID19 in order to access the site.

To learn more about Virtual Visit or create an account, visit www.PrismaHealth.org/Virtual-Visit.