Recent nursing grad ready to head to the front lines and help treat COVID-19 patients

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — As the coronavirus pandemic continues, nurses, right now, are needed more than ever. For recent nursing grads, they’re heading to the front lines to care for patients with the virus.

“I just wanted, as a child, to be able to do something to make not only my own family members better, but just my community in general,” said Monai Tantype, a recent graduate of ECPI University’s nursing program in Columbia.

Tantype said she’s ready to hit the ground running.

“You would think that I would be terrified; I’m very, very excited. I’m very sure in the skills that I have, the education that I’ve had, my knowledge set. I’m ready to get out and help in any way that I can,” she said.

Tantype isn’t going to let the pandemic stifle her passion for helping others.

“We’re risking our lives because this is what we’re meant to do. If we don’t do it, who else will?” said Tantype.

She said she knows what she signed up for when she entered the nursing program, and she’s ready to help those already treating patients with COVID-19.

“I’m very aware of what’s going on, and I know the oath and the sacrifice that we all take for the greater good of our fellow people,” said Tantype. “As a graduate, as a mom, as a wife, I’m afraid. I’m afraid that I could contract this and bring this home to my child who has Downs and can’t fight it. But, the other side of me is like this is what I signed up for, this is what I want to do.”

While the end of her nursing program hasn’t been what she expected, the nursing grad has advice for those still in school.

“To the future nurses that are still in school trying to figure it out, with COVID going on, with corona going on, if this is even what you want to do; don’t let this scare you. Because as gruesome as some things seem right now, there is such a gratification in our field,” said Tantype.

Tantype reminds people to please stay home and continue social distancing, because even though you may not be a high risk you’re saving the lives of those who are at risk.