Governor McMaster says he welcomes protests in SC, but will not tolerate violence

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In a briefing Sunday afternoon, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, along with state and local leaders, gathered to address Saturday’s violent eruptions in Columbia and Charleston.

In the briefing, McMaster was clear, he said we welcome protests, we welcome people speaking their mind. McMaster said we welcome those to assemble peacefully, the Governor said they learn from it.

But McMaster went on to say the State does not tolerate lawlessness violence and destruction of property and harm to our people.