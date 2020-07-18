City and Mayor launch #MaskUp Columbia challenge/contest

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Grab that mask!

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin and the City of Columbia have launched the #MaskUpColumbiaSC, campaign.

The Mayor says the new public education/social engagement campaign is meant to encourage all citizens to protect themselves from potential exposure to COVID-19 by wearing protective face masks.

According to officials, the #MaskUpColumbiaSC challenge gives Columbia citizens of all ages the chance to express their individual imaginations and inspirations by wearing fun and expressive face masks, and then sharing with everyone over social media channels and on the new maskupcolumbiasc.com website.

Here’s how it works, per officials:

The new #MaskupColumbiaSC Challenge is a photo and video contest that everyone can join in to show off their mask designs, demonstrate mask-making how-tos, or zoom their fun and creative tik-toks. Winning designs will be announced every week through social media and on Tapp’s Outpost maskupcolumbiasc.com

To enter the contest, a mask must be shown while being worn in the photo/video in order for consideration. Citizens are also asked to add #MaskupColumbiaSC to their photo and video entries posted to their own social channels. Individuals that do not have social media accounts and would like to participate can submit contest entries to mask@maskupcolumbiasc.com, which will be monitored by Tapp’s Outpost.

Image Submission:

Submit images to the maskupcolumbiasc.com website, or post to your own social channels (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) and include #MaskUpColumbiaSC hashtag that include you, family members, or pets wearing a mask that expresses your own creativity. The photos MUST include images of a mask being worn. The photo entries will be featured as previews prior to virtual City Council meetings and shared on social media accounts. To enter the contest, social media users MUST use #MaskupColumbiaSC to identify a contest entry