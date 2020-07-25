Red Cross hosts Sunday Blood Drive to help shortage in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can roll up your sleeve and help the American Red Cross with the blood shortage they are experiencing.

The Red Cross is hosting a Blood Drive Sunday, July 26 from 10am-3pm at Brookland Baptist Church (1066 Sunset Boulevard, West Columbia).

The Blood Drive will be held inside the Banquet and Conference Center.

It is being held in memory of Jerome “Deuce” Nesbitt, a member of the local youth group, the blood drive is in its third year as its members have worked tirelessly to expand the day into a special Youth & Teens Day, say blood donor officials.

The Red Cross is also partnering with Bite Squad in Columbia.

According to the Red Cross, anyone who gives blood at Sunday will receive two rewards: first, a coupon with a code for free delivery the next time they use Bite Squad; and second, a quarantine prize pack including a t-shirt and a Bite Squad facemask to help fight against the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

You can also make an appointment to donate blood, click here http://redcrossblood.org.