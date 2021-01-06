Working Wednesday: Jobs offered through Covid

Tyler Ryan learns about employment opportunities created by Covid 19

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) — Covid 19 has caused the loss of millions of jobs, and the closing of many small business doors. Amid the employment carnage, there have been many opportunities created in the area of providing testing and jobs around the facilitation of the tests.

According to Extraordinary Headhunter’s Benita Brown, there are immediate job openings working as a contract for Ambulnz, a firm that administers the Covid test. Brown said that jobsin the area of “testing leads,” people who assist patients with paperwork etc., and as testers themselves. The pay is between $15-$18 starting, and the openings are immediate.

For more information, you can contact Brown at Benita@extraordinaryheadhuntersllc.com.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Tyler Ryan is an award winning television and radio personality, writer, investigative journalist, and professional emcee. He appears daily on ABC Columbia’s Good Morning Columbia, as well as the radio stations in the iHeart Media Network. Tyler also regularly appears as a criminal expert and journalist on regional and national crime based programs. You can contact him directly via EMAIL Or on the socials: Tyler’s Instagram // Tyler’s Facebook