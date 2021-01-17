For the Health if It: Understanding Gait Dysfunction

Tyler Ryan learns about the diagnosis and treatment of Gait Dysfunction

LEXINGTON SC (WOLO) — Gait dysfunctions are changes in your normal walking pattern. Most commonly, it is related to

aging, medication side effects, pain, post-op asymmetry, range of motion of joints, muscle strength, neurological conditions like stroke, Multiple Sclerosis, ataxia due to brain tumor, vertigo, neuropathy, or paralysis of foot, etc.

Approximately 17% of falls are due to abnormality in gait. Physical therapists are trained to do evaluation of gait dysfunction and have training in movement disorder. They will check your balance, strength, range of motion and reflexes. They will test and treat you accordingly to improve your walking and balance.

They may also recommend aqua therapy if needed. Hydroworx pools have an underwater treadmill and camera to record your stepping pattern and guide you to improve your walking. Proper stepping and walking technique will help you prevent injury from fall, undue pressure on other joints will save your other joints and prevent you from getting surgery, pain also can be reduced, and you can be back to your walking, running, standing with safety.

Call your physical therapist for a free screening if you are not sure.

Do not suffer, stay safe and be proactive to live life to the fullest!

You can get more information at www.vitalenergytherapy.com