New research shows severe COVID-19 cases may be linked to eye damage

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– New research shows severe cases of COVID-19 may be linked to eye damage. According to a study published in the Journal of Radiology, 7% of those tested had at least one irregularity at the back of their eyes. Researchers say that could lead to bleeding within the eyes or nerve fiber disruption.

The findings are based on 129 French people who had severe cases of COVID-19 from March to May of last year. Those involved with the data say more research needs to be done, but suggest doctors may want to consider screening severe COVID-19 patients for ocular issues.