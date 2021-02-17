SC House Republicans vote to advance the Fetal Heartbeat Bill to the governor’s desk

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Wednesday afternoon, South Carolina House Republicans voted advance the Fetal Heartbeat Bill to a third reading. The South Carolina Republican Party released the following statement about the passing of the bill.

“Today is a historic day for life in South Carolina, and we’re looking forward to seeing Governor McMaster sign the Heartbeat Bill into law,” said SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick. “On behalf of all the hundreds of thousands of grassroots conservatives who made their voices heard on November 3rd, we want to thank House leadership, especially Speaker Lucas, for getting us across the finish line.”

The bill will now advance to Governor Henry McMaster’s desk who has previously said that he would sign the bill.