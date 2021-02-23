Koger Center partnering with the Blood Connection to host blood drive Thursday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Koger Center for the Arts is partnering with the Blood Connection to host a blood drive this Thursday. The event is from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. inside the Koger Center lobby. All blood donors will get a $20 Visa gift card.

Those who would like to donate plasma will need proof of a COVID-19 diagnosis. Plasma donors will receive $100 in e-gift cards as a thank you. Plasma donors will need to make an appointment. For information about how to make an appointment, visit Koger’s website.