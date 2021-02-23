Koger Center partnering with the Blood Connection to host blood drive Thursday

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Koger Center for the Arts is partnering with the Blood Connection to host a blood drive this Thursday. The event is from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. inside the Koger Center lobby. All blood donors will get a $20 Visa gift card.

Those who would like to donate plasma will need proof of a COVID-19 diagnosis. Plasma donors will receive $100 in e-gift cards as a thank you. Plasma donors will need to make an appointment. For information about how to make an appointment, visit Koger’s website.

