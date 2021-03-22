For the Health if It: Understanding Vertigo

Tyler Ryan learns about the causes and treatments of vertigo

LEXINGTON SC (WOLO) — Vertigo is a sensation of feeling off balance, can cause dizzy spells, and you might feel like you are spinning. According to Vital Energy’s Hima Dalal, Vertigo is often caused by inner ear problem.

BPPV (Benign Paroxysmal Positional Vertigo) are tiny calcium particles are dislodged from their normal location and collect in the inner ear. The inner ear sends signals to the brain about head and body movements relative to gravity. It will help with your balance.

Meniere’s disease is an inner ear disorder caused by fluid build up and changing pressure in the ear. It can cause an episode of vertigo with a ringing of the ears (tinnitus).

Vestibular Neuritis or Labyrinthitis this is an inner ear problem usually related to infection (usually viral) Infection causes inflammation in the ear around nerves that are important for helping body sense balance.

Sometimes vertigo can be associated with head or neck injury, brain tumor, side effects of medicine, migraines, or headaches.

Symptoms of vertigo are spinning, swaying, unsteadiness on feet, feeling nauseated, vomiting, sweating, ringing of ears, and hearing loss.

Vestibular rehab treatment, craniosacral therapy, Epley maneuver and vertigo rehab provided by a trained physical or occupational therapist will help you overcome symptoms of vertigo and help you live a normal productive life again.