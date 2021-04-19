For the Health if It: Golf injury prevention and treatment

Tyler Ryan and Hima Dalal discuss frequent golf injuries that are often preventable and usually treatable

LEXINGTON SC (WOLO) – There are millions of golfers in United States, and many have an injury related to the sport. Low back injuries are the most common injury followed by elbow injuries. Golfers also are susceptible to wrist, hip, knee and ankle injuries. It is advisable not to ignore any signs of pain.Try to consult a Sports Rehab Specialist to evaluate your posture, ergonomics of your

swing, and specific injury evaluation.

Physical & Occupational Therapist are trained to not only treat your injured body part but give you sport specific muscle training for flexibility , strength , balance and endurance . There are a

whole range of exercises: Dynamic Stretching, PNF exercise Golf Grip Exercise ,Cardiovascular exercise, hip & back stabilization exercise, elbow stretching and strengthening exercise. A

correct golf swing exercise is very important to avoid injury and to enjoy playing at your best.

You can learn more by contacting Hima here: himadalalOT@gmail.com