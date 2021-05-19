DHEC: Johnson & Johnson vaccine to now be offered at Columbia Place Mall

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Wednesday afternoon, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced they will now be offering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Columbia Place Mall. Starting next Thursday, May 27, all residents over the age of 18 can visit the mall to get their shot.

Health officials are reminding everyone that has not gotten their vaccine, to do so before it is too late. They say we are in this pandemic together, but we need everyone’s participation to get out of this pandemic together.