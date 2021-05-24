Help local police and firefighters compete for a good cause in the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive on Friday

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can join local law enforcement and firefighters in the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive. It starts Friday from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Richland County Decker Center at 2500 Decker Boulevard and at the Charles Drew Wellness Center at 2101 Walker Soloman Lane. The Columbia Police Department, Columbia Fire Department and Richland County Sheriff’s Department will battle to see which team donates the most.

Battle Of The Badges

Battle of the Badges
Courtesy: @ColumbiaPDSC – Twitter

Just show up to donate and say which team you’re representing. You can register at redcrossblood.org using the sponsor code “B&B”.

