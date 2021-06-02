All residents return to St. Andrew’s Terrace apartments after gas leak is fixed

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to Columbia Housing, all residents at St. Andrew’s Terrace have returned to their apartments after a gas leak was fixed.

On May 21, several families voluntarily moved out of their apartments at St. Andrew’s Terrace due to a gas leak. Columbia Housing says the gas appliances have been replaced with electric ones, and all the families returned to their homes as of Friday.

Columbia Housing officials say the decision to move residents was made out of an abundance of caution, and those affected were set up in a hotel room. Additionally, Columbia Housing offered $500 stipends to residents who chose to stay.