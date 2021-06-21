Lexington-Richland Five Board to discuss search for interim superintendent Tuesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Tuesday, the Lexington-Richland School District Five Board of Trustees will meet to discuss finding an interim superintendent. The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at the District Office on Dutch Fork Road.

You can watch a live stream of the meeting on Lexington-Richland Five’s website.

This comes as the current Superintendent Dr. Christina Melton announced her resignation last week. Her last day is June 30.

Last week, board members responded to allegations made by one board member, who claimed they did not act appropriately in the resignation process. The board said they followed the appropriate steps to enter into negotiations and resolve the superintendent’s resignation. Click here to read the board’s full response.