Chief Meteorologist John Farley’s Forecast: Elsa’s impact on the Midlands

We are tracking the tropics

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Chief Meteorologist John Farley is tracking the tropics. Here is his latest forecast on the potential impact of Elsa on the Midlands.

John says we can expect the storm to weaken by the time it gets to the Midlands and South Carolina, and this may not be more than a rain event, on the current track.

According to John, this means we can expect rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Rainfall can be anywhere from 2 to 3 inches. We could see some localized flooding. Wind gusts could be up to 35 mph.

