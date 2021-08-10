For the Health of It: Treating arthritis with physical therapy

Tyler Ryan and Hima Dalal discuss arthritis treatment options with the use of PT

LEXINGTON SC (WOLO) – Arthritis is a wear and tear of joint lining caused by, but not limited to, inflammation of joint fluid, overuse of joints, altered body mechanics and ergonomics, or infection. According to Hima Dalal, symptoms include pain, swelling, reduced range of motion, and stiffness.

To prevent surgery or to delay joint replacement, early rehab is highly recommended. The goal of arthritis rehab is to help the patient return to the highest level of function and independence as possible, improving quality of life both emotionally and socially. The focus of rehab is on relieving pain, increasing motion, and strength in affected joints. A team of occupational and physical therapists work together to prevent more wear and tear by giving you adaptive devices, braces, and using adaptive techniques while strengthening and improving flexibility in

joints.

Yoga, meditation, and modalities such as a-stym, e-stim, myofascial release, and aqua therapy are also integrated into your treatment to decrease pain and increase function for independence in

activities of daily living, housework, work duties, recreational activites, and overall helping you to live life to the fullest. If you have any questions, you can contact Dalal directly at her Facebook page, Hima Dalal Integrative Health, or email hdalal@corahealth.com.