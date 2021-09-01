And Now For Something Completely Different: Kelly and Ryan join the ABC Columbia family

Tyler Ryan speaks with Michael Gellman, the Executive Producer of Live with Kelly and Ryan

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – For the last 34 years, LIVE has been one of the most successful talk shows in television history. Initially hosted by Regis and Kathie, the show continues to be on the top of the list of morning talk shows, now hosted by Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

ABC Columbia is proud to share that on Monday, September 6, the award winning show becomes part of the broadcast family, airing weekday mornings at 10:00 AM.

Tyler Ryan spoke with Michael Gelman about the show’s history, success, and what ABC Columbia viewers can expect from the show.

Live with Kelly and Ryan airs weekday mornings at 10:00 AM on ABC Columbia.