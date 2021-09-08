Local Living: Fall Feast , plus SC State Fair

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Get ready for a Fall Fest.

On Thursday, September 16th more than 20 local restaurants and chefs are serving up some of their delicious favorites in Sumter at Swan Lake Iris Gardens.

The adult only event runs from 6pm to 8:30pm.

Tickets are on sale now for $35 but limited tickets will be available at the gate for an all you can eat night. For information click here https://www.sumtersc.gov/fallfeast

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is hosting a 5k run and walk event to honor the First Responders who gave their lives during 9/11.

The event is sponsored by Lexington Medical Center.

It will take place Friday, September 10 at 7pm at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. https://t2t.org/event/2021-tunnel-to-towers-5k-run-walk-south-carolina/

We are counting down to the Midway.

The South Carolina State Fair kicks off on October 13, 2021 but discounted tickets are on sale now.

Organizers say you can save up to 50% on admission and rides by getting tickets at the State Fair website or at participating Circle K locations until the day before the fair.

Discount admission tickets start at $10 and discount ride tickets start at $25.

The discount tickets are on sale through October 12, 2021. For more information on tickets, click here https://www.scstatefair.org/plan-your-visit/tickets/

Steve Martin and Martin Short are headed to Columbia.

Tickets are on sale now for the comedy show, called “The Funniest Show in Town at the Moment”

The show is scheduled for Saturday, October 23, 2021 at the Township Auditorium.

It was originally scheduled for September of 2020 but was cancelled due to the pandemic. https://www.thetownship.org/events/?event_id=3613