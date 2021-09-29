American Heart of the Midands celebrates World Heart Day

Tyler Ryan speaks with Crystal Kirkland from the American Heart Association of the Midlands about the annual celebration

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – The American Heart Association is celebrating World Heart Day on Wednesday. According to AHA Midlands Executive Director Crystal Kirkland, heart disease is the number one killer of both men and women across the country. Heart related issues are called the “silent killer,” according to Kirkland, who points out that if people don’t keep an eye on blood pressure, and other health issues, a heart attack may be something that is unforeseen.

Kirkland stesses the need to have regular visits to your doctor, especially if you or your family has a history of heart issues.

ABC Columbia’s Tyler Ryan spoke with Kirkland about the day and things you can do to help reduce your risk.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Tyler Ryan is an award winning television and radio personality, writer, investigative journalist, and professional emcee. He appears daily on ABC Columbia’s Good Morning Columbia, as well as the radio stations in the iHeart Media Network. Tyler also regularly appears as a criminal expert and journalist on regional and national crime based programs. You can contact him directly via EMAIL Or on the socials: Tyler’s Instagram // Tyler’s Facebook