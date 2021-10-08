Annual Midlands Plant and Flower Festival at SC Farmer’s Market

The SC Department of Agriculture is hosting the annual Plant and Flower Festival this weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–If you are looking to get your yard ready for Fall, you can head to the South Carolina State Farmer’s Market this weekend.

Admission and parking is free.

You can shop for a variety of home, yard, and garden decor.

For more information click here https://agriculture.sc.gov/?post_type=event&p=227869