Local Living: Fall Jam, plus Plant and Flower Festival this weekend

The Big Red Barn Retreat is hosting a Fall Jam this Saturday! The event will have a concert featuring country music artist Joe Nichols at Segra Park. Tickets cost $25 in advance and $35 at the gate. The concert will benefit veterans and first responders. Gates open at 4:30 pm.

Historic Columbia is hosting “Scarecrows in the Garden” through the month of October. The free exhibit will feature scarecrows made by local families, businesses and organizations. It runs Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and on Sunday from 1-4 p.m at the Robert Mills Gardens.

You can also attend this year’s Plant and Flower Festival. You can shop for a variety of home, yard and garden decor at the South Carolina State Farmers Market. The event runs Friday-Saturday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission and parking is free.

The 14th annual Palmetto Peanut Boil is happening this Saturday. The outdoor festival will highlight the best cooks in the state, as well as feature live music and games for the kids. It will take place from 12-6 p.m. on Devine Street. Admission is free for everyone. All proceeds from food sales will go to the Animal Mission.