DHEC: 727 new Coronavirus cases and 34 new deaths

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers, for South Carolina, for Thursday.

DHEC reported 727 new cases of Coronavirus and 34 new deaths.

Health officials say at least 62% of eligible South Carolinians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 55% are fully vaccinated.