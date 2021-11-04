Lexington Medical Center offering COVID-19 vaccine for Children 5 to 11

Vaccination clinic located at Brookland Baptist Church in West Columbia

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)–Lexington Medical Center is now administering the COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11.

According to Lexington Medical Center, the vaccinations are taking place at its vaccination clinic located at Brookland Baptist Church in West Columbia.

Lexington Medical Center says the dosage for the 5 to 11 age group is one-third of the adult dose. Two vaccine doses will be given, spaced 21 days apart. Children will be considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the second dose. Lexington Medical Center’s vaccination clinic has received 3,000 doses of the pediatric vaccine so far.

The vaccinations will be available at Brookland Baptist Church located at 1066 Sunset Boulevard in West Columbia Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. No appointments are necessary.