Local Living: A look at events across the Midlands

You can walk for a cause this weekend.

The Hardy Handz Foundation will host their ‘Purple Warrior walk for Epilepsy’ Saturday at 9 am.

Registration is $25 and you also have the option to pledge a donation for every mile you plan to walk.

For more information, click here https://www.eventbrite.com/e/purple-warrior-walk-for-epilepsy-tickets-181419790477

Building Better Communities will be hosting Suicide Prevention training on Saturday. The program will provide life-saving support for churches, schools, and communities through workshops and interactive training.

It will take place at the Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary in Columbia from 9 a-m to Noon and free lunch will be provided. You can call (803) 908-7775 for more information.

The City of Columbia’s annual Veterans day parade is set for next week.

The 43rd annual event will take place Friday, November 11 at 11am.

The parade route begins at the intersection of Sumter and Laurel streets — and ends near the State House.

The event was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Representatives from the South Carolina National Guard will be this year’s Grand Marshals.