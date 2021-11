DHEC: 825 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Friday, DHEC reported 825 new cases of COVID-19 and 9 new deaths.

Health officials say the percent positive was 5.6%.

If you are looking to get a free Coronavirus Vaccine, click the link here to DHEC’s vaccination site https://scdhec.gov/health/vaccinations