DHEC, City of Columbia hosting Coronavirus Vaccine clinics
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The City of Columbia is partnering with DHEC to get COVID-19 shots in arms. They are hosting several free clinics this month, on Wednesdays.
According to a release, DHEC will distribute Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson to citizens. The vaccination clinics will be from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.
- Wednesday, November 3, 2021, Drew Wellness Center, 2101 Walker Solomon Way
- Wednesday, November 10, 2021, Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue
- Wednesday, November 17, 2021, MLK Park, 2300 Greene St
- Wednesday, November 24, 2021, Melrose Park, 1500 Fairview Dr
- Tuesday, November 30, 2021, Woodland Park, 6500 Olde Knight Parkway
To stay updated about upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics, please visit https://resilient.columbiasc.gov/