Local Living: Veterans events, plus Christmas Crafts

Local Living with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Allure Medical

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Here’s your look at Local Living.

The state will host a virtual career fair for Veterans Tuesday, November 9.

More than 35 state agencies and institutions of higher learning will be represented in the event which takes place from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

You can register online.

You can get some early Christmas shopping done in West Columbia this weekend.

The South Carolina State Farmer’s Market will have their annual Christmas Arts and Crafts market.

More than 100 vendors will be taking part. The event is Saturday from 9am to 4pm and Sunday from Noon to 4pm.

Admission and parking is free.