SC DHEC: 477 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 new deaths

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Monday, DHEC reported 477 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 new deaths in South Carolina.

This brings the total number of Coronavirus cases in South Carolina to 904,000 since the pandemic began.

DHEC is hosting free vaccine clinics across the state, if you are interested, you can click the link https://scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-vaccine