Veterans Day Parade set for Thursday in downtown Columbia

43rd Annual Veterans Day Parade 11am

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Veterans day is this week and the City of Columbia’s annual Veterans Day Parade is set for Thursday, November 11.

The 43rd annual event kicks off at 11 a-m at the intersection of Sumter and Laurel streets.

The parade route ends at Pendleton street near the State House.

Representatives from the South Carolina National Guard will be this year’s Grand Marshals.

ABC Columbia’s Curtis Wilson will host the event.