Veterans Virtual Career Fair set for Tuesday
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The state will host a virtual career fair for Veterans Tuesday, November 9.
More than 35 state agencies and institutions of higher learning will be represented in the event which takes place from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
“South Carolina prides itself in being a military state that values our veterans and recognizes their many skills and talents,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “That is why our state agencies are actively recruiting men and women who’ve served in the military. The discipline and skills they bring to the table enable them to have a long and successful state government career and help agencies better serve South Carolinians.”
According to the Office of the Governor, agencies participating in the event include the following:
- Aiken Technical College
- Clemson University
- Midlands Technical College
- South Carolina Department of Administration
- South Carolina Department of Corrections
- South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control
- South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice
- South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services
- South Carolina Department of Public Safety
- South Carolina Department of Revenue
- South Carolina Department of Transportation
- Spartanburg Community College
- The Citadel
- The University of South Carolina
You can register online.