Veterans Virtual Career Fair set for Tuesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The state will host a virtual career fair for Veterans Tuesday, November 9.

More than 35 state agencies and institutions of higher learning will be represented in the event which takes place from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

“South Carolina prides itself in being a military state that values our veterans and recognizes their many skills and talents,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “That is why our state agencies are actively recruiting men and women who’ve served in the military. The discipline and skills they bring to the table enable them to have a long and successful state government career and help agencies better serve South Carolinians.”

According to the Office of the Governor, agencies participating in the event include the following:

Aiken Technical College

Clemson University

Midlands Technical College

South Carolina Department of Administration

South Carolina Department of Corrections

South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control

South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice

South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services

South Carolina Department of Public Safety

South Carolina Department of Revenue

South Carolina Department of Transportation

Spartanburg Community College

The Citadel

The University of South Carolina

You can register online.