Local Living: State Museum exhibits and Turkey Day 5k

Local Living with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Allure Medical

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Let’s take a look at Local Living.

The South Carolina State Museum is inviting you to celebrate the opening of the museum’s latest exhibit this weekend.

The ‘Bindings and Betweens: South Carolina Quilts’ traces history dating from the early 19th century to modern day, featuring 43 quilts highlighting traditions that were brought across oceans and passed down through generations.

The new exhibit debuts Saturday, November 13 from 10 am to 5 pm. http://scmuseum.org/explore/exhibits/changing-exhibits/bindings-and-betweens-south-carolina-quilts/

The 17th annual Turkey Day 5k is set for Thanksgiving.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Midlands Turkey Day 5k is the organizations’ largest fundraiser of the year and one of the state’s largest 5k races.

The walk, run event begins at 8am Thursday November 25 at the Colonial Life Arena on Lincoln Street.

The annual event raises proceeds for youth programs and all proceeds go directly back into the community. https://midlands.begreat.club/