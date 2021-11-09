SC State Football Team honored with ‘Community Hero Award’ for being fully vaccinated

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina State Football team has been awarded the ‘Community Hero Award’.

SC DHEC says every player on the SC State Bulldog football team is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The team was honored during halftime of last Saturday’s game.

DHEC takes nominations for the Community Hero Award.

The health agency presents the award to groups or individuals who have taken the initiative to be community leaders during the ongoing fight against COVID-19.

To nominate a Community Hero or to read about previous recipients of the award, visit scdhec.gov/communityhero . For the latest COVID-19 information in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/COVID19.